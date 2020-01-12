A look at the damage after an EF-1 tornado ripped through Lonoke County

SEATON, Ark. – From flooded fields to downed power lines, it’s obvious a storm spun through Lonoke County. Some of the damage, however, made it clear it was something bigger. The National Weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through the area.

Wallace McDonald said his brother called him about 2 a.m. Saturday to tell him the storms hit his home.

“He said it sounded menacing you know, it was just that kind of a sound where you knew it was something dangerous,” McDonald said.

After that call he still didn’t expect to see the extensive damage outside his brother’s house.

“The shed that you see all mangled to my left was previously over the combine and the trucks that were here,” McDonald said.

That shed was cemented into the ground through holes that are now filled with water. Those concrete blocks are hundreds of feet away.

“One is across the highway there probably 250 feet from where it originated,” McDonald said.

Another block hit his brothers house while he was inside.

“It came in just above the ceiling level,” McDonald said.

Now, McDonald is helping his brother fix his roof and clean up as much as he can.

“He has lung cancer and heart disease and it’s hard for him to get around,” McDonald said.

Despite the destruction all around, he calls it a miracle no one was hurt.

“Thank god you know no one was in that path,” McDonald said.

The next step for McDonald is to get his brother’s roof fixed permanently, but there is still lots of work to do before things go back to normal.