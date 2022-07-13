Believe it nor, most of Iceland is south of the Arctic Circle. The only exception is Grimsey Island located about 25 miles of Iceland’s north coast. Due to the wobbling, or precession, of the Earth’s axis, the Arctic Circle is moving 48 feet north every year. To keep moving the Arctic Circle marker easy, Iceland made it round so it can to rolled to it’s new position annually! The sun does not sunset on Grimsey Island from 2 weeks before to 2 weeks after the Summer Solstice–on the other hand, it doesn’t rise from 2 weeks before and 2 weeks after the Winter Solstice!