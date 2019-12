We all know the line ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house..’ its’ a classic Christmas tale.

But what about “Twas the night before Christmas on our ole homestead…”

Those words lead into a Cowboy Christmas’ written by Caryn Southland who joins us along with Wayne Smith president of the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association.

You can purchase the book on their web site at CowboyChristmasBook.com