A CLOSER LOOK: Holiday donations and receiving locations

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State ranks 16th as the most generous state, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on “19 key indicators of charitable behavior,” according to their report.

Vermont has the most charities per capita, 30.58. Nevada has the fewest at 6.86.

Utah is tops with a volunteer rate of 51% and Florida is the lowest with nearly 23%.

Utah also leads with most volunteer hours per capita, 56.29%. Mississippi is the state with the fewest volunteers at 17.24%.

MOST CHARITABLE STATES, PER WALLETHUB DATA

Utah

Minnesota

Maryland

Oregon”Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

North Dakota

Maine

Colorado

Alaska

Georgia

Wyoming Washington

New Hampshire

ARKANSAS

North Carolina

Wisconsin

New York

Illinois

Here is a list of locations if you want to make donations, and receiving locations for food and other items, if you are in need of assistance during the holidays.

ARKANSAS FOOD BANKS

RECEIVING

Cross Church offers a “Blessing Baskets Distribution Day” on Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m. The blessing basked provides a holiday meal to families who may not be able to afford one. Distributions will be a contactless drive-thru at the Cross Church Springdale Campus. Identification is required and one Blessing Basket will be given per address. The program has been in effect since 1992 and had distributed baskets to nearly 54,000 families.

Food Pantries is a resource that lists food pantries in Arkansas. There are nearly 200 cities across the state listed on this website. It gives the location, hours of operation, and requirements to receive assistance. FOODPANTRIES.ORG is not a government agency or non-profit. The agency lists Food Pantries across the U.S.

GIVING

ARKANSAS:

Multiple locations are opening to collect shoebox gifts—filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—for Operation Christmas Child. This effort is part of the Samaritan’s Purse project and ends Monday, Nov. 23. Throughout the project’s National Collection Week, area shoebox donors will contribute to the 2020 global goal of reaching 11 million children. Click here to find your nearest location to donate. Cities with drop-off locations: Bella Vista, AR, Centerton, AR, Fayetteville, AR, Gentry, AR, Green Forest, AR, Huntsville, AR, Rogers, AR, Siloam Springs, AR, Springdale, AR, Stilwell, OK, Cassville, MO.

Walmart has initiated a goal to feed America for free this Thanksgiving. This is a partnership with Butterball, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, and the Ibotta app. The promotion runs through Thursday, November 26. Consumers need to download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer, and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, you’ll need to scan your receipt into the Ibotta link or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchase. You’ll earn cash back for the purchase, approximately $20.27.

FAYETTEVILLE:

Tuba Trucks annual toy drive is Saturday, November 27. This year, its ninth, will be different because of the pandemic. The event is a “Toy Drive-Thru,” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1798 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville. In 2019, the agency collected more than 800 toys and 200 rolls of wrapping paper and tape. For more information here’s owner Clem Johnson’s email: clem@tubatrucks.com.

FORT SMITH:

Helping Hands Ministries is accepting donations at Central Mall Black Friday Weekend, 5111 Rogers Avenue, from November 27-30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., accepting donations at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith. New and gently used coats, blankets, and toys for children for Christmas. Hosted by the Black Friday Holiday Market, the donation drive booth will be staffed by volunteers from Kingdom Empowerment Ministries of Fort Smith. Each person making a donation will receive a coupon to Dippin Dots Ice Cream located in the mall.

LITTLE ROCK:

“Giving Tuesday” is December 1. Since 2012, this day has been marked as a global effort to encourage people to do good and help those around them.

Methodist Family Health is taking donations to help the children and families of Arkansas by donating to the Methodist Family Health Foundation’s compassion fund. To contribute, visit https://www.methodistfamily.org/donate.html, text TUES to 501-881-2258, visit https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/hub and search for Methodist Family Health Foundation. Call 501-906-4201 to make a secure contribution with your debit or credit card, or mail your cash or check donation to Methodist Family Health Foundation, P.O. Box 56050, Little Rock, AR 72215-6050.

“Our compassion fund helps us with things to help further the child along in their therapy,” said Carolyn McCone, executive director of the Methodist Family Health Foundation. “These are items such as gas/food gift cards that support a child’s therapy in direct correlation to Methodist Family Health services; unreimbursed needs such as eye/dental appointments, eyeglasses, contacts, and dental implants; an unfunded necessity item such as a specific size undergarment or clothing; and special therapy needs.”

LOWELL:

First Tee NWA Toy Drive will be collecting toys from November 26th through December 24th. Donations for new and unwrapped toys, for kids between the ages of 10 to 17 years old, is recommended, such as art supplies, sports equipment, gift cards, clothes, or electronics. Donation hours are from Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., address: 715 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell.

