FORT SMITH, Ark. – A news conference is getting underway about the arrest of an Arkansas physician.

United States Attorney Duane (DAK) Kees with the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, will be discussing the arrest of Dr. Lonnie Parker.

Nearly 20 years ago, Parker was convicted of possessing child pornography and served a 49-month federal prison term.

It’s not yet known if Parker’s arrest is related to his previous conviction.