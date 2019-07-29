9-year-old son was sexually assaulted at behavioral hospital, according to his mother

MAUMELLE, Ark. – A central Arkansas mother says her 9-year-old son was sexually assaulted while at a behavioral hospital in Maumelle.

“It’s hard because you’re supposed to protect your children,” she says.

The mother, who wants to remain anonymous, says it happened earlier this month at the Methodist Behavioral Hospital on Murphy Drive.

She says her son is autistic and suffers from various mental issues.

She says, after a referral from an emergency room, she brought him to the Methodist Behavioral Hospital in Maumelle.

A week later, she came to visit. That’s when she says a hospital administrator shared some disturbing news.

She tells us: “[The hospital administrator] says ‘Your son was raped last night by an older boy in the hospital.'”

The mother tells us her child says the sexual assault happened off-camera in a bathroom.

Maumelle police were called in to investigate.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to the mother.

“He looks like he’s lost a lot, ya know? A lot of faith, a lot of trust, hope,” the mother says.

We asked the Methodist Behavioral Hospital about the allegation and a representative for the hospital sent us the following statement:

“Methodist Behavioral Hospital was made aware of the allegation on July 14. We continue to follow proper protocol and are cooperating fully with regulating agencies.We take these allegations seriously, and we will continue to serve our patients to the best of our abilities.”

– Kelli Reep, Director of Communications, Methodist Family Health

Meanwhile, the concerned mother just hopes her son can recover and the hospital can repair some issues.

“I wouldn’t say I think hospital should close down. I think they need to clean house and do right.”