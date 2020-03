LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Nine people have died due to the flu this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the report released Wednesday, one of the deaths was a person 18-24 years old, one was 25-44, one was 45-64 and six people were 65 years and older.

That brings the state’s total for the 2019-2020 season to 105.

To read the full report, click here.