LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 8th annual “Head of the class bash” back-to-school festival was held at the Jack Stephens Center on the U-A Little Rock campus.


3,000 free backpacks were distributed, filled with required school supplies; access to a variety of services, including physical examinations and immunizations; and numerous activities.

“It’s just a really fun opportunity to get our community involved, and make sure everybody’s getting our kids ready for school, not just parents.” -Rebecca Tennille/ Clinton Foundation

