85-year-old mom still believes in Santa: Donates her massive St. Nick collection to Searcy

SEARCY, Ark.- An 85-year-old Searcy woman, who says she still believes in Santa Claus, has donated her huge, beloved Santa collection for others to enjoy.

Wanda Emde collected nearly 1,700 pieces, over 50 years.

“Santa was so important to us when we were kids,” Emde said. “We were kinda’ poor and he’d come to our house and I just thought that was really something.”

When she lost her vision and moved into an apartment, she decided to give most of it to Searcy Main Street. It’s now displayed at the Carmichael Center and is called Deck the Halls with Santa.

Remaining peices of her collection are sitting at Sunshine School, the Searcy Library and other businesses around town. It’s considered one the largest in the US!

It will be on display at the Carmichael Center through December. Stop by and take a look her years of memories of the holiday spirit.