62 years ago, 9 students changed history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nine high school students in Little Rock changed history 62-years-ago and today several people celebrated the anniversary.

Students, parents, teachers and Members of Grassroots Arkansas gathered around Central High School holding signs and speaking about the historical event.

Many of the speakers are still unhappy with the states decision to give limited local control to the district. Organizers say that back in 1957 the state was divided by race and class, they say that not much has changed 62-years later.

“What they did changed the narrative and changed hearts and minds around segregation and race in America.”

Organizers say that regardless of the states decision they are still going to continue to host meetings and fight for full control over the district and newly elected members.