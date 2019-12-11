60+ recruits across the state sworn in to US Army at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. — More than 60 recruits from across the state swore in to the United States Army at the Capitol this afternoon.

These men and women listened to those soldiers who came before them, including Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin who is currently a Colonel in the Army Reserves.

They then took the Oath of Enlistment, pledging their service to their country.

“Today was a great experience just to acknowledge my commitment as well as the first time I swore in. My mom wasn’t there so now it was a great time for my mom to come up,” said Julian Shae a U.S. Army Recruit.

Friends and family were able to witness the ceremony and take pictures after.