$6.1 million raised by ATU Foundation during 2018-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release)–Fund-raising for the benefit of Arkansas Tech University had its second-best year on record from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.

Figures from the ATU Foundation show that Arkansas Tech alumni and friends made $6.1 million in new gifts and pledges during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The 2018-19 giving to the ATU Foundation represents a 36 percent increase over the previous year and a 76 percent increase as compared to 2016-17.

Outcomes of the giving included 585 ATU students receiving a total of $557,990 in privately-funded scholarships during 2018-19.

The only year that exceeded 2018-19 giving to the ATU Foundation was 1995-96. That was when the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation donated $13 million to the ATU Foundation to support the construction of the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center. Total giving to the ATU Foundation in 1995-96 surpassed $13.8 million.

Individuals interested in supporting the students of ATU by making a gift or pledge through the ATU Foundation may learn more at www.atualumni.com.