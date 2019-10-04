$500,000 spent on Little Rock kids’ parks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Children in Little Rock now have four, new, safe places to play in the city.

A half of a million dollars went toward the playground projects, which opened to kids Thursday.

Parks and Recreation Director, John Eckart, said the new playground locations are at Kanis Park, Hanger Hill, Ottinhimer and Resevior Park.

“With the assistance of Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism’s matching grant, the department provided the $250,000 grant, and the city matched the funds to create the $500,00 project,” Eckart said.

The projects include state-of-the-art equipment and safer materials, according to Eckart.

“They [the kids] are entitled to safe places to play,” he said.

