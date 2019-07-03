4th of July celebration at the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. – In front of the White House, supporters of President Trump gathered to rally behind the President, and his planned 4th of July event. The President plans to offer a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, along with a parade and flyovers to celebrate the country’s birth. As Washington correspondent Morgan Wright reports, while some support the President’s plan, others worry the 4th is becoming a politicized event.

From the Star Spangled Banner to Happy Birthday – supporters of President Trump rallied in front of the White House to show their support for the president ahead of his July Fourth celebrations.

The supporters we spoke with were no stranger to President Trump’s rallies and speeches.

Kevin Rebal from Florida expects the president’s speech Thursday from the Lincoln Memorial to be a message of unity

Dion Cini traveled from New York with a massive flag that’s already looking ahead to 2020

Others we spoke to said they are concerned the celebration will feel more like a campaign rally than something that’s meant for all to enjoy.

But the President’s supports say either way they are happy with the Presidents expanded holiday events.