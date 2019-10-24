45 Opioid Overdose Naloxone Kits donated to Russellville Police Department

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has received 45 Opioid Overdose Naloxone Kits.

The agency made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday.

The donated kits came from the Criminal Justice Institute and the Blue and You Foundation.

The kits are designed to provide immediate treatment to those that are experiencing an opioid overdose until a higher level of medical care can arrive on scene.

The RPD says that with these kits, officers have another tool that can be used to save the life of an opioid overdose victim.

If you are looking for information on substance abuse treatment, please click on the following website for assistance:

https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0sg3MMmg4Qaj4qvGAvboIeLe68sHOrW37wb2hb2dWtwgE7TUdBlomabXo