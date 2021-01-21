40 x 80 American Flag in Hot Springs stolen overnight

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.—A familiar symbol of freedom that flies high along the 270 bypass in Hot Springs was swiped overnight.

The Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding whoever took it.

The flag flies 130 feet in the air and was installed in 2015 in front of Alliance Rubber Company.

We talked to one of their employees who says this is a sight many in the community will miss.

“The fans of it, they loved the flag,” said Trevor Hamilton with Alliance Rubber Company. “We are American made manufacturing here– it means so much to us to show that.”

Hamilton says unfortunately, the banner was stolen early Thursday morning. He says the fence was cut open, the lights were smashed, and the cable holding up the flag was slashed.

“The flag is 40 x 80, so I know it was heavy,” said Hamilton.

He says in a time that feels dark, he wishes the flag was still flying high for everyone to see.

“With everything going on in the world right now, it means a lot, it really does. It’s a symbol we all need to stand behind,” Hamilton said. “All we know is we would like for the people responsible to be caught.”

Alliance Rubber Company is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the flag or any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.

If you know anything about the crime, call Hot Springs Police.