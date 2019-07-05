Update: Names released in Gravette murder-suicide

UPDATE: GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) –– Police release the names of the victims from an apparent murder-suicide that happened Friday afternoon near Gravette.

Police received a called around 2:40 p.m. Friday about a shooting in the 15,000 block of Crossover road.

Once police arrived they found a body outside the home with a gunshot wound and others inside a home. Gravette Police called for Benton County SWAT to assist at the scene.

Police said the call came into authorities from Justin Barnes, the suspect in the murder-suicide who was found dead at the scene.

Police identified the bodies as Inga Barnes, Levi Barnes, and Casey Barnes. Capt. Chris Kelley with the Gravette Police Department said there was one surviving member of the family and she was not present during the time of the shootings.

“A .22 caliber handgun was found to be used at the scene,” Kelley said. “It is unclear at this time who is the owner of the gun.”

As of now, police do not have a motive behind the killings but are continuing to investigate.

During the press conference, Kelley said Justin and Inga were husband and wife while Levi and Casey were their children.

Levi and Casey did not live at the residence.

Police said once SWAT arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m., they believe Justin took his own life.

All bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

“This is very tragic. A lot of time were a small community here. We all know a lot of people. A lot of us grew up here. It hits close to home whenever something like this happens because a lot of times it’s someone we know personally. The community would more than likely would know them personally. It’s not only going to impact one family it’s going to impact multiple people.” CAPTAIN CHRIS KELLEY, GRAVETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Our hearts break for those who lost their lives last night. We know that this heavy loss will be felt in the community… Posted by City Of Gravette – Government on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Neighbors just down the road say those living in the house were celebrating July 4 by lighting off fireworks, and are shocked to hear that something like this would happen in a tight-knit community. The neighbor also added that his grandchildren would play on this property, and go four-wheeling.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four people are dead including the suspect after a murder-suicide Friday afternoon, Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley said.

Kelley said officers arrived at a home at Cross Over Road and Gordon Hollow Road around 3:30 p.m. and found 4 people dead.

Benton County SWAT was called to the scene to help assist.

“This is an apparent murder-suicide,” Kelley said. “I believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. We will be investigating it and try to figure out ultimately why this occurred on this tragic day.”

Police said they believe all four killed are related. Bodies were found outside the home near the garage and inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police would not release the genders or ages of the victims at this time.

“The first step is to start picking everything apart at the crime scene,” Kelley said.

Kelley said police believe at this time the original phone call to police was one of the victims.

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr said medical services were called to the scene to help assist Benton County SWAT. Orr added a medical helicopter was called in and landed near the scene. The helicopter ended up leaving the scene due to weather.

Extra ambulances were called in to assist but were soon called off due to the situation being resolved Orr said.