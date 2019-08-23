4 arrests by Benton PD in aggravated robbery investigation

BENTON, Ark. – Four suspects have been arrested in the investigation of an aggravated robbery earlier this month that left a local man injured.

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) says it happened around midnight on Aug. 15 at a home in the 3200 block of Hidden Meadows.

The 20-year-old victim suffered a head wound along with other cuts, scratches and bruises, according to the police report. He was treated at the hospital and released. The report also notes blood being found in the home where the alleged attack happened, along with a wad of cash totaling 234 dollars.

Police say the man was acquainted with the suspects, who all face various charges.

They include Jaeden William Burgan, 18 of Benton; Haylee Stewart, 19 of Bryant; and Jacob Shepard, 19, of Alexander. They are charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Jaren Hilson, 19, of Benton, faces a charge of theft of property.

The victim reportedly told police Burgan had hit him with a pistol and Shepard beat him while Stewart held a gun on him when they demanded his cash.

While police were processing the home on Hidden Meadows they noted a car drive by slowly that then sped off. Soon after the vehicle was pulled over and police say Hilson was a passenger in the vehicle. He was allegedly found to have 18.8 grams of suspected marijuana. Two of the suspects named above were also in the car, says the BNPD.