3rd annual Bright the Night tree lighting festival in downtown Little Rock, featuring a locally grown tree

Little Rock, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s 3rd Annual Bright the Night tree lighting event, which is free and open to the public, is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

This year’s Bright the Night is bigger and better than ever before, featuring an Arkansas-grown tree for the first time, and special appearances from Santa Claus and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Listen to festive holiday music while enjoying free cookies from Community Bakery, free hot cocoa provided by Highland Dairy, and free coffee from Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee. The lighting will take place just after 6 p.m. Santa will be available for pictures afterward.

This year’s Arkansas-grown holiday tree was sourced from Bemis Tree Farm in Pulaski County and it is a Leyland Cypress that stands about 25 feet tall, following the holiday season, it will be replanted here in Arkansas.