3,700 are taking part in Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– KARK 4 TODAY Co-Host Susanne Brunner is continuing her mission to visit elementary schools to instill the love of reading in our kids.

Through her reading initiative “Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.” she and the main character of her children’s book Busker the Tusker are visiting kindergarten, first and second grade students to promote reading at an early age. Right now, 3,700 children have taken her pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks and some of the first to complete the challenge are in Russellville.

Her visits are about story time, talking about why reading is important, and encouraging kids to read new books. It’s never to late for your child to take part. You can download the pledge and learn more about Susanne’s reading initiative here: https://www.kark.com/susanne-brunners-book-a-thon/

Susanne’s Mission

Susanne Brunner is the Morning Anchor on KARK 4 TODAY and also shares weekly education reports. Some have highlighted positive stories about the importance of reading at an early age and ensuring more children have a book of their own. Susanne’s goal is to write stories that teach kids valuable life lessons. She also hopes her published book “Busker the Tusker” helps build a special bond between children and their parents. Growing up, Susanne’s mom told her a special bedtime story that she remembers and holds dear to this day. That memory encouraged Susanne to create a tale of her own to tell, which is how “Busker the Tusker” came to life. Click here to learn more about the book 

 Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks., is a reading initiative she launched in September 2019 to encourage more children to pick up a book to read. Susanne and Busker are visiting schools across Arkansas to read his story and to inspire kids to take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. You can download and print the pledge on this site. Once kids finish their reading adventure, Susanne and Busker will give them a certificate of completion. Her goal is to reach as many kids as possible, teach them the importance of reading, and help make a difference in Arkansas’ reading deficit. What are you waiting for? Join Susanne’s reading adventure!

Arkansas’ Reading Deficit

  • Only 31% of Arkansas’ 4th-grade students are proficient in reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • Arkansas ranks in the lower third in reading scores in comparison to other states (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • One-third of Arkansas schools report average literacy scores lower than 25 percent (Department of Education in Arkansas, 2015).
  • Only 39% of Arkansas’ graduating seniors met reading readiness benchmarks on the ACT (2015).