3,700 are taking part in Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– KARK 4 TODAY Co-Host Susanne Brunner is continuing her mission to visit elementary schools to instill the love of reading in our kids.

Through her reading initiative “Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.” she and the main character of her children’s book Busker the Tusker are visiting kindergarten, first and second grade students to promote reading at an early age. Right now, 3,700 children have taken her pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks and some of the first to complete the challenge are in Russellville.

Her visits are about story time, talking about why reading is important, and encouraging kids to read new books. It’s never to late for your child to take part. You can download the pledge and learn more about Susanne’s reading initiative here: https://www.kark.com/susanne-brunners-book-a-thon/