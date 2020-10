PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Hundreds of people turned out for free COVID-19 testing this weekend at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) offered the free testing.











Images courtesy: JCCSI

Organizers say 350 people took park in the testing at Clemmons Arena.

The JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free testing, and their testing is open to everyone.

A free lunch was given to the first 200 participants.