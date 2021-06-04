3 injured in Texarkana shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. - The U.S. Air Force announced Ebbing Air National Guard Base was selected as the home of future F-35 fighter planes and a Republic of Singapore F-16 squadron.

According to a news release sent Thursday, elected officials, state and community leaders collaborated to promote the capabilities and assets the Fort Smith region offers for military training and readiness, as well as urged the Federal Aviation Administration to expand military airspace which will provide more opportunities for specialized training.