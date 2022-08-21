LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a magnitude 3.1 earthquake near the Imboden community.

Scientific equipment detected the tremor this morning at 9:12 about 2 miles west of U.S. Highway 63 and about 10 miles from Walnut Ridge.

2.5 to 5.4 magnitude earthquakes are often felt, but only causes minor damage.

So far no damage has been reported as a result of this morning’s quake.

There are around 500,000 quakes in that range worldwide every year.

Data indicated this morning’s quake started around 10 miles below ground.

(Images courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey)