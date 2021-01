LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced the new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, Jan. 14. Gov. Hutchinson says that the small decrease in hospitalizations and ventilators "will relieve some of the strain on our health care system as we continue to distribute vaccine doses"

The ADH reported 2,491 new cases for a total of 264,511. There 24,740 active cases in the state. There are currently 1,295 hospitalized in the state, which is down 67 from Wednesday.