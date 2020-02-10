2020 U.S. Census tops Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.’s Feb. 10 weekly address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In his latest weekly address, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. introduces Little Rock’s 2020 Census Complete Counts Committee and provides details on which groups Little Rock will be focusing on to ensure they complete the census.

Mayor Scott also provides an update on Opportunity Zones public meetings and how the public can provide feedback on Little Rock School District attendance zone map proposals.

Watch the Feb. 10 address below:

Transcript:

Hi. It’s not surprising that many people have questions the 2020 Census. As a once-in-a-decade project, there are plenty of people in our community who don’t understand why it’s important to be counted. An accurate count would ensure that Little Rock receives the federal dollars we need for schools, roads, health care, and more. On Tuesday, at the Board of Directors meeting, the City of Little Rock will unveil its plans to reach those in our city, deemed hard to count.

Those include:

· Children under the age of 5

· People of color

· People with limited English language skills

· People who distrust the government

· People with disabilities

· LGBTQIA+ individuals

· People who move a lot

· People who experiencing homelessness

I’d like to publicly thank the individuals who will help lead the charge to get our residents counted. The Little Rock Complete Counts Committee is made up of the following:

Pastor Dwight Townsend, who will serve as chair; Reverend Maxine Allen; Mexican Consul Rodolfo Quilantan Arenas; Rachael Borne; Mark Christ; Mandy Davis; Ronnie Dedman; Dr. Margaret Ellibee; Reverend Glenn Hersey; Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth; Kandi Hughes; Pastor Cesar Ortega; Pamela Smith; Tomiko Townley; and Maria Weyrens. Thank you for your service. And I hope you’ll join the effort to get everyone counted. You can learn more at littlerock.gov.

Last Thursday we had a successful first Opportunity Zones Task Force public meeting. Here are the locations for the remaining three meetings, all on the upcoming Thursdays at 6. We’re at the Dunbar Community Center this week. We can seize this moment and renew parts of our city that have suffered from stagnation for too long, without displacing residents who are already there. Smart reinvestment can help lift these communities and position Little Rock to be the catalyst for a New South. I hope you’ll join us.

Lastly, as the Little Rock School District looks to redraw attendance zones, your input is crucial. Visit LRSD.org/voteonamap to see the different options for the zones and provide your feedback. The survey will be open through February 19. And if you want to provide your input in person, you can do so Thursday at 5-30 at a public forum. It’s happening at the district’s administration building at 810 West Markham.

As always, you can stay updated with what I’m doing by following me on Facebook and Twitter @FrankScottJr. On Instagram, find me @frankscottjrlr. I’ll see you next week on Little Rock This Week.