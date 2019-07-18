2020 Little Rock Marathon training kickoff party set for August 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2020 Little Rock Marathon/Half Marathon/10K/5K may be several months away, but the start of the training is just around the corner.

The training kickoff party is set for August 6 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Centre at University Park on 6401 W. 12th Street in Little Rock.

It’s a casual get-together and is free.

Expert coaches Hobbit and Tom Singleton will be on hand to answer any questions about training.

There will also be hot dogs and/or burgers.

The 2020 Training Program is presented by Rock City Running and KARK 4 News.