2020 Little Rock Marathon 5k and 10k race results

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) – Runners from across the globe kicked off the Little Rock Marathon Weekend of races Saturday morning in downtown Little Rock. More than 14,000 racers will compete in the various races in the 18th annual event.

The following are details of the top finishers in the 5k and 10k races:

5k RACE

Overall Male

Chris Truscott, Minneapolis, MN

Joseph Garay, Hermitage, AR

Sem Garay, Hermitage, AR

Overall Female

Alyssa Frisby, Lonoke, AR

Leslie Darden, El Dorado, AR

Sarah Neubert, Omaha, NE

10k RACE

Overall Male

Eric Ciocca, Northampton, MA

Jimmy Hicks, Little Rock, AR

Kyle Peterson, North Little Rock, AR

Overall Female

Hali Smith, Memphis, AR

Amanda Land, Little Rock, AR

Jessica Soroka, Hot Springs, AR

The Marathon and Half Marathon races will be held tomorrow, Sun., March 1, 2020. Details are as follows:

START TIME

7:55 am Wheelchair & Hand Cycle

8:00 am General Start

LOCATION

Start Line – LaHarpe Blvd behind Statehouse Convention Center

Finish Line – LaHarpe Blvd behind Statehouse Convention Center

For complete race results and information, please go to www.littlerockmarathon.com