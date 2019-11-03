2020 Arkansas campaign starts officially Monday with filing season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The next phase of the 2020 campaign in the Natural State begins at the State Capitol and courthouses throughout Region 8 Monday with a week-long filing period for the March 3 primary.

Starting at noon for federal, state and county candidates and at 3 p.m. for judicial candidates, those people seeking to run for public office have one week to decide whether or not to run, pay filing fees and get their name on the ballot.

Typically, federal, state and judicial candidates file at the state Capitol in Little Rock while county candidates file at courthouses in the county clerk’s office.

The 2020 ballot will have an earlier primary on March 3 due to Super Tuesday, plus a March 31 runoff date.

For March 3, the presidential primary, along with 100 state House, 17 state Senate and 171 Circuit and District Judges will be on the ballot. Locally, the only county races to be determined will be justices of the peace, school board, and constable races.

Judicial candidates also had the opportunity in September to file early by petition.

The contested judicial races so far in Region 8 include:

CIRCUIT JUDGES

* 1st Judicial District, Division 5: Judge David Carruth, Kathie Hess, and Andrew Coleman.

* 2nd Judicial District, Division 5: Skip Mooney Jr., Tom Young

* 3rd Judicial District, Division 3: Judge Adam Weeks, Joe Grider, Hollie Wilson, Rob Ratton

* 17th Judicial District, Division 1: Carla Fuller, Daniel Brock

DISTRICT JUDGES

* District 15 (Jackson and Woodruff): Judge Barbara A. Griffin, Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce

* District 18 (Mississippi-Osceola): Judge Donald Betterton, Catherine Palmer Dean

While the filing period for legislative candidates starts Monday, several area candidates have announced their intentions to run in 2020.

In the State House, Cole Peck, Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long and Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan have announced they are running as Republicans for the District 53 seat, currently held by Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro.

Sullivan announced earlier this year that he will be running for state Senate in District 21 against incumbent Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, other announced candidates include Republican Dave Betts and Democrat Reginald “Ray” Prunty of Jonesboro, who both said they plan to challenge Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro; and Republican Paige Dillard Evans and Libertarian Kevin Vornheder, who both plan to challenge Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home.

The filing period ends at noon Nov. 12 for federal, state and county candidates and at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 for judicial candidates.

The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.