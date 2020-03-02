2 violations upheld for Hot Springs medical pot dispensary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State regulators have dismissed one violation and sustained two others against a medical marijuana dispensary in Hot Springs.

The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Wednesday to sustain two violations against Green Springs Medical dispensary.

It was reported that the Hot Springs dispensary is the state’s most successful since opening May 1, selling more than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana as of Feb. 14.

The board also decided Wednesday to reduce the facility’s fine from $7,025 to $1,000, noting that the dispensary’s owner has been cooperative with investigators and put in an effort to comply with regulations.