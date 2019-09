FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Five deaths from vaping-related illnesses have been confirmed, none in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – NBC News reports after the number of vaping-related illnesses jumped to at least 450 cases in 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people Friday about using e-cigarettes, especially those bought off the street.

