2 men with extensive criminal histories arrested in Northwest Arkansas on meth trafficking charges

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men have been arrested after officials say four pounds of methamphetamine were found hidden in the trunk of their car.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force says agents learned some meth was being moved through Washington County on Saturday, August 17, according to a Springdale Police Department Facebook post.

Detectives identified the possible suspects, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Arkansas State Police troopers helped make contact with the pair in Springdale.

Rickey Bickford, 58, of Cassville, Missouri, and Ricky Crisp, 44, of Garfield, Arkansas were arrested on charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Deliver.

Bickford posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) on Sunday, August 18. He’s due back in court for a drug trafficking charge on Sept. 16.

Crisp is still in custody at the WCDC being held on a $3,500 bond for drug trafficking and conspiracy. His court date is also September 16, 2019.

Bickford (Sr.) was placed on 10 years probation after pleading guilty to four felonies on July 2014: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, simultaneous drug possession and firearms, drug paraphernalia and illicit still. “Defendant was sentenced as a habitual offender,” according to the Washington County sentencing report.

Court documents show that on March 1999, Crisp was sentenced to two concurrent 14-year prison terms for two counts of second-degree murder. The case involved the hot car deaths of his 16-month-old daughter, Vicky Crisp, and 4-month-old niece Sidney Pippin. The girls died on April 25, 1998, when Crisp and a friend (Justin Avery Griffith of Pea Ridge) left the girls in a car on a rural road in Benton County while the men hunted for “arrowheads.”