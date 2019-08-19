Breaking News
FL orthodontist indicted for bribery and fraud scheme with former AR state senator

2 firefighters injured after battling house fire over the weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two Nob Hill firefighters were injured after battling a fire on Sunday.

The original call came in around 4:30 p.m Sunday for a home on Beartrap Road that was fully involved.

Fire Chief Gary Hull of Nob Hill said it’s a one-lane road and the fire truck had to be backed in.

Two firefighters were injured because they were overcome by the heat.

Central EMS evaluated the firefighters and released them. They are expected to be okay.

Hull said the fire department was on scene within three minutes of the call

Fire is still on the scene trying to figure out the cause of the blaze. The fire is still too hot to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholorship Lottery site!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss