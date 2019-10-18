2 arrested in Pine Bluff businessman’s killing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Two arrests have been made in the Oct. 14 murder of a local businessman.

The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) says Marlo Carter and Jameisha McClain, both 29, are accused in the death of Richard Ratliff, 69.

Ratliff was found dead Monday afternoon inside a rental property he owns on W. 10th Avenue.

The PBPD says Carter and McClain were arrested on Thursday and both face capital murder charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.