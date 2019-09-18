19-year-old losing his vision says “dancing saved me”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- If you’re ever downtown and at River Market, you may have seen this young man, performing on the street- most don’t know by looking at him that he is losing his vision, and he says dancing has saved him.

Nineteen-year-old Zane Lovelady is making a name for himself, doing what he loves, pop and free-style dancing, on his own and with a group of other dancers.

“The reason I got into dancing is I just didn’t have the vision to play sports anymore,” he said. “I have a progressive eye disorder that causes me to lose my vision and it just got to a point when I was in eight or ninth grade, that I just couldn’t see well enough to compete anymore. And it destroyed me.”

“That’s what I did outside of school- that was my release. I really enjoyed it and I just needed something and I found dancing and I fell in love with it- I mean, in a kind of way… it shaped my life. I couldn’t imaging breathing without it at this point.”

If you shop at Dillard’s, you may have seen Lovelady there also- when he’s not dancing his heart out, he’s selling fragrances, which he says is not a bad gig, because he gets to flirt with girls all day.

