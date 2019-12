1. Dentist’s office options: Chairside whitening usually takes one session; your dentist applies a protective gel or a rubber shield to protect your gums, then uses a bleaching agent on your teeth. Special lights and lasers are sometimes used to boost the whitening agent’s effect.

2. DIY options: Over the counter whiteners bleach the tooth enamel. They contain peroxide and are usually applied to a mouth guard, which is then put on your teeth. There are some side effects, like gum irritation or increased tooth sensitivity. So-called white strips are also available. These are applied directly to the teeth once or twice per day and usually take days or weeks to make a difference.