We’re VLS Waste Solutions.

We are a locally owned service provider serving communities through valet trash, recycling, and junk removal.

Our goals are to maximize Net Operating income, increase retention and continue the beautification of all properties across the Central Arkansas Area.

As a member of the Arkansas Apartment Association & the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, we have now launched Valet Trash Service in the Arkansas Market.

We are wanting the community to know of this new service now available in the Little Rock, Benton, Alexander, Conway, and Bryant area.

For more information, click here!