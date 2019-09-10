Tour De Bluff 2019

ARORA, Novel T’s Custom Screen Printing and Ad Specialty Gallery, and The City of Pine Bluff are hosting the 16th annual Tour de Bluff this weekend. Here to tell us more is Myc (pronounced like Mike) Scott with ARORA.



Question: Can you tell us a little bit about the event?



The goal of Tour de Bluff is to show people how to stay in shape while having fun and to showcase the rebuilding of one of Central Arkansas cities.



Tour de Bluff is a family activity for people of all ages to learn the safe way to enjoy bicycling and have lots of fun.



Anyone can participate; those who are just learning to ride a bicycle; those who ride regularly; and those who haven’t been on a bicycle since they were kids.



Question: What are the course options?



Tour De Bluff is a road race with bicycle courses designed for riders to travel any comfortable distance: there are several different course options that riders can choose from. We have a 23 mile, a fifty mile and a 62 mile course. Plus we will be having a Mayor’s Mile to kick off the event.



Tour De Bluff is also setup as a Boy Scout Challenge. Boy Scouts can work on their Cycling Merit Badge and earn a patch.

Question: If people want to come to the event and not race, will there be other activities?



There will be all kinds of activities including:



• A bicycle safety demonstration

• The 4H and Jefferson County Growing Healthy Communities have partnered for Bicycle Safety stations and will be teaching safe riding skills.

• A Fire Engine display by the Pine Bluff Fire Department,

• “BEST LOOKING BIKE” contest

• Blues music





Question: How can people register?



People go online to register at tourdebluff.com or register on-site the day of the event. Registration is $35 and includes a t-shirt, medal and items from local vendors.





Question: What is the cost for non-racers?



The event is free to non-racers. Local food trucks will also be on-site selling food and drinks.