SantaCon 2019

SantaCon Little Rock is BACK!

SantaCon strives to spread holiday cheer while raising funds and awareness for local charities.

This year we are excited to announce that Little Rock SantaCon has partnered with the Arkansas Children’s Foundation to support their mission of providing care, hope, and love to children in need.

No child is ever turned away from Arkansas Children’s and through donations like these, you are an essential part of reaching every child who is in need of medical care.

This year’s event features a Santa themed pub crawl, which will take us around Little Rock on a Christmas themed party bus!

Our adventure will begin with check-in at Four Quarters, then the party buses will take us to multiple establishments, eventually ending at Fassler Hall with a costume competition, raffle and more!

So break out your best Santa costume and meet us on 14 December for SantaCon Little Rock 2019!!

For more information, click here!