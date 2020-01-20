Raising Mental Health Awareness one Local Library at a Time!

Nearly one in five U.S. adults – 46.6 million – live with a mental illness, and estimates suggest about half do not receive professional care.

Suicide rates in the U.S. have increased 25 percent since the turn of the century, and world-wide, depression accounts for more disability than any other disease in the world.

So many times those with mental illness and those who love them feel helpless, but there is HOPE.

Mother and daughter traveling to all 50 states donating her life story, An Impossible Life to local libraries, meeting with government officials, mental health advocacy groups in hopes to remove the stigma and create hope.

For more information, click here and hit the journey button.