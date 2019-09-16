QUALCHOICE: Tips for getting active at any age

Our exercise habits change as we do.

The chaos of mid-life has the tendency to slow us down and throw off the exercise routines that we stuck to religiously in our twenties. The CDC reports that only 39% of Arkansans between the ages of 45 and 54 achieve 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, the recommended standard.

Adults tend to think they don’t need as much exercise to stay healthy because they naturally slow down as they age, but studies show that the opposite is true – as we age, we lose muscle mass and bone density. Staying active and strong can also help mitigate age-related health issues, like diabetes and heart disease. Studies even show a link between exercise and mental sharpness.