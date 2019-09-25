Philly Steak Sandwich with Chef Serge

Ingredients

1.5 tsp. Grapeseed Oil

6 oz. Thinly Shaved Ribeye Steak

Salt

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

½ oz. Red Bell Pepper, thinly sliced

½ oz. Green Bell Pepper, thinly sliced

½ oz. Yellow Onion, thinly sliced

1 6-7” Sour Dough Hoagie Roll, halved lengthwise

1.5 tsp. Butter, melted

1.5 oz. Sliced Provolone Cheese

2.5 oz. Au Jus (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Heat oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.

Season the shaved ribeye steak with salt and pepper.

Working in batches, place steak in the skillet in a single layer and cook 2-3 minutes per side, just until it starts to crisp around the edges.

Remove steak and cover to keep warm.

Put peppers and onions into the same skillet and season with salt and pepper.

Cook 5-6 minutes, until onions are translucent.

Brush the cut edges of the hoagie roll with the melted butter.

Top the bottom half with the meat, the peppers and onions, and then the cheese.

Place both halves of the hoagie on an oven-safe sheet pan.

Place in preheated oven and cook until cheese is melted.

Serve with the Au Jus as a dipping sauce.

Au Jus

½ Cup Beef Stock .

1 Sm. Sprig Fresh Rosemary

4 Black Peppercorns

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan over medium heat.

Simmer until reduced by half.

Remove the rosemary and peppercorns to serve.

