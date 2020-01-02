New Year Resolution for your pets with Vet Blair

Many people make new year resolutions for themselves.

Starting a diet and increasing exercise are very common new year resolutions.

With over 50% of dogs and cats being overweight or obese, why not make a new year resolution for our pets to lose weight?

Even a little extra weight can impact the pet’s quality of life and relationship with family because that extra weight can reduce play time, impact mobility and affect the lifelong general health of your pet.

Problems caused when pets are obese:

1. Arthritis

2. Respiratory Compromise

3. Diabetes Mellitus

4. Reduced life span

5. Increased surgical/anesthetic risk

What can you do to help your overweight or obese pet?

1. Increase exercise

2. Special weight loss diets

For more information, click here or visit their website.

