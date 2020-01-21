1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Pope County, deputies say Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements Update: City of LR found faces contempt of court charge if reinstated officer not given gun and badge by Wednesday, judge rules Danfoss announces closure to Arkadelphia factory by end of 2020, 170 employees to be furloughed

National Hot Tea Month with Colonial Wines and Spirits and Abbi’s Teas and Things

12:30 Features
Posted: / Updated:

1. Many new tea varieties and blends are available (Abbi talks about some blends she has)
2. Hot tea mixes well into cocktails (Tristan mixes the Cherry Fig Hot Toddy and Banana Crème)
3. EVENT: Abbi’s Hot Tea Cocktail Tasting
Thursday, January 23rd, 4-7 pm
Colonial Wines & Spirits
11200 West Markham
501-223-3120

RECIPES
Cherry Fig Hot Toddy
Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Cherry Fig Black Tea in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 1 ½ oz. Old Forrester 100 proof Bourbon, juice of ¼ lemon and 1 tsp. honey. Stir and enjoy.

Banana Nut Crème
Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Banana Nut Roo in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 2 oz. Rock Town Bourbon Cream. Stir and enjoy.

For more information, click here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories