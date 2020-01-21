National Hot Tea Month with Colonial Wines and Spirits and Abbi’s Teas and Things

1. Many new tea varieties and blends are available (Abbi talks about some blends she has)
2. Hot tea mixes well into cocktails (Tristan mixes the Cherry Fig Hot Toddy and Banana Crème)
3. EVENT: Abbi’s Hot Tea Cocktail Tasting
Thursday, January 23rd, 4-7 pm
Colonial Wines & Spirits
11200 West Markham
501-223-3120
RECIPES
Cherry Fig Hot Toddy
Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Cherry Fig Black Tea in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 1 ½ oz. Old Forrester 100 proof Bourbon, juice of ¼ lemon and 1 tsp. honey. Stir and enjoy.
Banana Nut Crème
Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Banana Nut Roo in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 2 oz. Rock Town Bourbon Cream. Stir and enjoy.
