National Hot Tea Month with Colonial Wines and Spirits and Abbi’s Teas and Things

1. Many new tea varieties and blends are available (Abbi talks about some blends she has)

2. Hot tea mixes well into cocktails (Tristan mixes the Cherry Fig Hot Toddy and Banana Crème)

3. EVENT: Abbi’s Hot Tea Cocktail Tasting

Thursday, January 23rd, 4-7 pm

Colonial Wines & Spirits

11200 West Markham

501-223-3120

RECIPES

Cherry Fig Hot Toddy

Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Cherry Fig Black Tea in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 1 ½ oz. Old Forrester 100 proof Bourbon, juice of ¼ lemon and 1 tsp. honey. Stir and enjoy.

Banana Nut Crème

Steep 1 tsp. Abbi’s Banana Nut Roo in 4 oz. hot water for five minutes. Add 2 oz. Rock Town Bourbon Cream. Stir and enjoy.

