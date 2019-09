The Miracle League is hosting a Burger Competition on Sunday, June 9 from 1 pm to 5 pm

It will be held at Kavanaugh Boulevard

The competitors will be

The Ohio club

Boulevard Bread

Ciao Baci

Best Dam Steakhouse

Delta Biscuit Company

Southern Gentleman

The Green Room

Chenal Country Club

Allsop & Chappell

Petit and Keet

The winner of this event will go to the world cooking competitions for a chance to $100,000

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here!