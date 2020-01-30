Little Rock Slim Chicken’s Super Bowl Spread

Slim Chicken’s LTO sandwich Chicken Bacon Ranch, tender mac n cheese bowls, chicken tenders, salads wraps, original and buffalo chicken tenders.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with southern flair in a fast-casual setting.

Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces.

With nearly 100 locations open and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.

To learn more about the brand, click here!