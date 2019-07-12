Learn how you can keep your kids safe at summer camps

Every year 1.1 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. The Blue-Ribbon Bash is the signature annual fundraising event benefiting the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation. This year’s event will honor Dr. Gail Jones. During the evening, two other outstanding champions in the fight against prostate cancer will also be recognized with special awards. Joining me today to tell us more about this event and why it is so important is Bill Johnson from the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Thank you for having me, this year’s fundraising event will be held on August 22nd in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center.