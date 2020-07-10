July events with the Arkansas Festivals & Events Association

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Despite the coronavirus, there are some events that can go on safely.

In the video above, Jenna Friday from the Arkansas Festivals & Events Association discusses events still going on.

A list of the events are also below:

· In North Little Rock on July 17-19 they are having North Shore Festival Food To Go at the North Shore Riverwalk park where you can grab award-winning and tv featured fair food on the go. Masks are required and social distancing of course and on July 18 & 19 the Arkansas Travelers field has been converted into a Disc Golf course and they are inviting the public to come play. They are recommending reservations by calling the park ahead of time for that event.

· Monster Nights in Newport, Arkansas. The DRIVE initiative has cultivated an amazing community event scene in Newport even in the midst of everything going on. They kicked off their first-ever Monster Nights season in May with multiple events happening each week in that area which has not been a heavily impacted area by the virus, and they are able to have many different kinds of events at their downtown Front Street stage area while maintaining plenty of distance from other attendees, you bring your own seating and coolers and this month on July 18th they have Tim Mietzen & Band and on the 21st they’ll have one of our favorites Cliff & Susan a married

international touring duo armed with a piano, fiddle and guitar-based out of Little Rock. They are a high energy, all-request, interactive show that keeps crowds entertained and that will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. And you can find the schedule for the remainder of the month and into August online they have some great activities lined up.

· Coming up on July 24 & 25 is the Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith which has done a phenomenal job of looking at their festival and determining the most effective way of adapting all of the Phase 2 directives. They have an amazing lineup featuring Koe Wetzel and Whiskey Myers as well as 8 other national artists and a limited number of tickets left because they are limiting the entry very strictly on that event so if you are interested in attending you will need to be sure and grab your tickets as soon as possible from their website.

For more information from the Arkansas Festivals & Events Association, click here.

LATEST POSTS: