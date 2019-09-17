• 7th Year for FestiVille event in the city of Jacksonville.
• Sponsors include:
o Baptist Health Urgent Care-Jacksonville
o Hertzog Family Eye Care
o Jacksonville A&P Commission
o Entergy
o First Arkansas Bank and Trust
o Red River Didge
• The 2-day city festival will feature Carnival Rides and Games, Live Entertainment, Concessions, Commercial and Non-Commercial Vendor Booths, a Volleyball Tournament, a Petting Zoo, a Kid’s Area, Fireworks and much more.
• Admission is free.
• Parking is free.
• Rides and some activities may cost.
• Some activities, including the 5K Run, will require registration forms. For more information, please call 501-982-4171.
• Performances by Spiritual Wings of Joy, Jacksonville Lighthouse Cheer Team, Bobby G Lester Lightning Bolts Dance Team, Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain, Little Rock’s Bad Habit and the 2019 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Winners: Willowack.
• Firework Show on Friday night.
Jacksonville presents Festiville!
