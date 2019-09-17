Jacksonville presents Festiville!

• 7th Year for FestiVille event in the city of Jacksonville.

• Sponsors include:

o Baptist Health Urgent Care-Jacksonville

o Hertzog Family Eye Care

o Jacksonville A&P Commission

o Entergy

o First Arkansas Bank and Trust

o Red River Didge

• The 2-day city festival will feature Carnival Rides and Games, Live Entertainment, Concessions, Commercial and Non-Commercial Vendor Booths, a Volleyball Tournament, a Petting Zoo, a Kid’s Area, Fireworks and much more.

• Admission is free.

• Parking is free.

• Rides and some activities may cost.

• Some activities, including the 5K Run, will require registration forms. For more information, please call 501-982-4171.

• Performances by Spiritual Wings of Joy, Jacksonville Lighthouse Cheer Team, Bobby G Lester Lightning Bolts Dance Team, Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain, Little Rock’s Bad Habit and the 2019 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Winners: Willowack.

• Firework Show on Friday night.