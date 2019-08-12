How to protect your hearing with UnitedHealthcare

1  of  2
Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the United States. About 48 million adults experience some degree of hearing loss, in part due to exposure to loud sounds, which can cause irreversible damage even for people in their prime ages of 30s, 40s and 50s.

Helping people maintain or improve their hearing health can enhance their overall well-being and reduce their risk of falls and health conditions associated with untreated hearing loss, such as depression and dementia. 

Joining us today is Dr. Phillip Smith, a senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare of Arkansas who can provide information and tips about prevention and treatment.

