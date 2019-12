It’s the most wonderful time of the year- until Fluffy eats Tinsel off the Christmas tree and your family spends Christmas day at the ER!!!

Holiday Hazards for pets to avoid:

1. Electrical cords

2. Ribbon and Tinsel

3. Water from the Christmas Tree

4. Candles

5. Mistletoe, Holly, and Lilies

